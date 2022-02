Billie Buttons

Processed on my iPad using Watercolour Pro.



There is a sweet story regarding these flowers. Two sisters in central northern NSW Australia. decided on a plan to pick them and sell them. They grew on the fence line of their family property and dangerous for stock to eat. So they proceeded and through social media they did very well. They then decided to donate a large part of their profits to The Flying Doctor Service. People who live in the bush know only too well how valuable this. service is