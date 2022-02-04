Sign up
Photo 1597
Tinsel Waiting
I rather liked the B&W Version
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1641
photos
72
followers
74
following
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
20th December 2021 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
Jennifer Eurell
ace
It does look good in B&W. If you turned it upside down it would look like something growing and wafting around in the water. It is lovely.
February 5th, 2022
