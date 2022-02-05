Sign up
Photo 1598
Jindi Waiting and Hoping
Jindi is my Granddog. She came to visit today, and had to be kept busy and running a lot. She is a pure bred Kelpie and would have made a good mustering dog.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
2
1
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
5th February 2022 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
Jennifer Eurell
ace
She definitely looks the sort of dog that would need plenty of exercise. I love the look on her face - just egging you on to pick up that ball.
February 5th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Kelpies are wonderful dogs - and they do need a lot of exercise - she is beautiful
February 5th, 2022
