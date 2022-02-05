Previous
Jindi Waiting and Hoping by ethelperry
Photo 1598

Jindi Waiting and Hoping

Jindi is my Granddog. She came to visit today, and had to be kept busy and running a lot. She is a pure bred Kelpie and would have made a good mustering dog.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Jennifer Eurell ace
She definitely looks the sort of dog that would need plenty of exercise. I love the look on her face - just egging you on to pick up that ball.
February 5th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Kelpies are wonderful dogs - and they do need a lot of exercise - she is beautiful
February 5th, 2022  
