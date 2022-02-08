Sign up
Photo 1601
Pleasing Shadows
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
3
0
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1644
photos
72
followers
74
following
438% complete
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
8th February 2022 11:18am
Tags
for2022
kali
ace
nice with nature taking a walk, I am watching Green Planet, the cinematography really makes plants come alive! have you got anything growing in your little garden there?
February 8th, 2022
February 8th, 2022
Dianne
Soft leaves, curly stem
Casting shadows in the light
Patterns on concrete.
February 8th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
So nice. i like all the lines, organic and not. Lovely result
February 8th, 2022
