Photo 1603
Valentines Day
Haiku.
You are nice to me
To bring this cup of coffee
And say,"I love you"
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities.
1646
photos
73
followers
74
following
439% complete
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
13th February 2022 7:14pm
Tags
for2022
