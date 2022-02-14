Previous
Valentines Day by ethelperry
Photo 1603

Valentines Day


Haiku.
You are nice to me
To bring this cup of coffee
And say,"I love you"
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
