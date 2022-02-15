Previous
Meditative by ethelperry
Photo 1604

Meditative

My daughter has been drawing with thread. She finds it meditative and a balance to serious trauma re Covid. Her MIL was close to death last week, but has rallied and is recovering.
15th February 2022

Dianne
Good news regarding the Covid recovery - a very scary time.
