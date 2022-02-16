Sign up
Photo 1606
Seasons
I have acquired a Panasonic TZ90 camera for the times I can't zoom on my phone or by the time I have changed lenses on my Olympus, the moment is gone. This is one of my first captures today. converted to B&W in PS
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Photo Details
for2022
julia
ace
Great little camera I have a DZ220.. my hand bag camera.. live the kòwhai..
February 16th, 2022
