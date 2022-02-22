Previous
Next
Antithesis by ethelperry
Photo 1615

Antithesis

An elderly lady with the latest technology. Think back to the little girl in the Queensland bush, remembering our delight when a party phone line was installed. We had to whizz the handle around to make it ring and our number was a long and two shorts. My mother told me not to talk about anything personal on the phone because a certain neighbour picked up and listened to other peoples calls.
Think riding a horse to attending a one teacher school, where we were only permitted to use slates for our work. I was outraged
On it goes shifting around in different states, until I finally ended up studying at University for five years.
I have always wanted to keep up with the latest if there was any sense in it, thus digital photography is something I love to do. And don't get me going on all the apps on my phone.........
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
442% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Excellent - live this!
February 22nd, 2022  
Newbank Lass
Love this :)
February 22nd, 2022  
julia ace
A huge amount of advancements you have seen in your lifetime.. so good for you to keep up with it all..
February 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful shot and great narrative to match. Love your phone and the SC treatment you gave it.
February 22nd, 2022  
kali ace
hours of fun, what a great selfie!
February 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise