Antithesis

An elderly lady with the latest technology. Think back to the little girl in the Queensland bush, remembering our delight when a party phone line was installed. We had to whizz the handle around to make it ring and our number was a long and two shorts. My mother told me not to talk about anything personal on the phone because a certain neighbour picked up and listened to other peoples calls.

Think riding a horse to attending a one teacher school, where we were only permitted to use slates for our work. I was outraged

On it goes shifting around in different states, until I finally ended up studying at University for five years.

I have always wanted to keep up with the latest if there was any sense in it, thus digital photography is something I love to do. And don't get me going on all the apps on my phone.........