Posy from Elise by ethelperry
Photo 1618

Posy from Elise

A visit from my daughter with a sweet posy of flowers from her garden. The fragrance of the sweet peas was beautiful.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities.
