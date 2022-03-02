Previous
Another Antithesis by ethelperry
Photo 1623

Another Antithesis

Bad luck if you live with one of these right in front of your house.
A glorious blue sky with a huge ugly Power pole to contemplate.
2nd March 2022

Ethel

ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
