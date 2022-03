Eucalyptus caesia_Silver Princess_Macro

These are the buds of this smallish tree. My son brought this smallish twig home from Mallacoota in far east Victoria, Australia . It appears that Koalas have made their home in the yard, and wander around at will. One of these residents was found sitting precariously on this delicate twig when Snap! Down fell the Koala and the twig.

The foliage was brought home for me to ooh and aah, and have a smile.