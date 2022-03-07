Previous
E.caesii,Silver Princess by ethelperry
Photo 1626

E.caesii,Silver Princess


the flowers of E.caesii,Silver Princess taken in august last year
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
julia ace
Oh they are lovely.. a little like our Pohutukawa flowers..
March 7th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wow! That is some unusual plant!
March 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
They are gorgeous.
March 7th, 2022  
