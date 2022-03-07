Sign up
Photo 1626
E.caesii,Silver Princess
the flowers of E.caesii,Silver Princess taken in august last year
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
3
1
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
julia
ace
Oh they are lovely.. a little like our Pohutukawa flowers..
March 7th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wow! That is some unusual plant!
March 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous.
March 7th, 2022
