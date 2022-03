WWM - Well Almost

I have been participating in world Wild Minute for a few years. It is 'the Ides of March', and I studied Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar", so that date is etched on my mind.

I tried to think of a composition of blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine. After a few practise shots late in the afternoon, I then waited, had a cup of tea, and waited.......

Right when I was counting down the minutes a very important phone call came in. Say no more, but here is one of the "practise shots".