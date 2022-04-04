Sign up
Photo 1633
Twig Patterns
Haiku.
Why do I like it,
I don't know why, never do.
That's that. Here it is.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
2
0
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1677
photos
75
followers
77
following
447% complete
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
20th March 2022 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ep-haiku
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful combination of lines.
April 4th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Lovely patterns Ethel
April 4th, 2022
