Twig Patterns by ethelperry
Photo 1633

Twig Patterns

Haiku.
Why do I like it,
I don't know why, never do.
That's that. Here it is.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities.
447% complete

moni kozi ace
Wonderful combination of lines.
April 4th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Lovely patterns Ethel
April 4th, 2022  
