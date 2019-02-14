Sign up
38 / 365
Kisses Through a Capsicum
This photo was a spontaneous one with my phone. It was taken last year when Carolyn and I went to Ocean Grove. She was merrily chopping goodies for us when she spied this shape. She glided over to the table, saying, "Look Mum"
14th February 2019
14th Feb 19
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
1198
photos
57
followers
75
following
Views
3
Album
Don't Give In
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
21st October 2019 2:18pm
Tags
for2020
365 Project
close