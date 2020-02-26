Wild Orchid Adventures

This is a story of passionate wild orchid enthusiasts, myself included, but not in this collage. We climb rocky hills, use binoculars to spot the flowers in trees and devise a way of getting the shot.

My friend on kitchen ladder is photographing the white epiphytic (grows on trees) Butterfly Orchid. My granddaughter is perched on a rocky slope to get a shot of a yellow Donkey Orchid.

As for my friend crouched down in long grass, we were chasing two very rare orchids found in this habitat. There was every possibility that we would encounter snakes, so we were dressed in thick trousers, long socks pulled up over them and hiking boots.