Emergency Cubicle Number 9

A Cautionary Tale.

Some of my friends know that i am dependent on a four wheel walker to get around. On Sept. 1st, I slowly and carefully ventured into our back garden, hoping to capture a suitable composition of wattle. It is Australia's national flower and many of us celebrate Wattle Day on the first day of Spring. This was also my first day of Nifty-fifty, so there was another challenge.

As I had the shot lined up, I slipped down a gentle slope in the grass and was, well, "up the creek without a paddle". I could not get up, no matter how hard I tried. Fortunately I had my phone with me, so rang a neighbour. We ended up needing more than one neighbour.......My children insisted on my going to hospital emergency amidst protestation.



The good that came out of it.

1. A scan revealed that my brain is intact.

2. I spent so many hours waiting for results, they treated me to a hot roast chicken dinner and apple pie and cream.

3. Although my camera literally bit the dust, I was able to gingerly clean the lens and all is OK

