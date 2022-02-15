Previous
Meditative Colour by ethelperry
44 / 365

Meditative Colour

The colour version . The drawing with thread has involved layers of felt added onto background felt.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Dianne
This looks fun and the result is lovely.
February 15th, 2022  
Annie D ace
lovely result Ethel
February 15th, 2022  
