Foggy morning
This is one of the starting images I am providing for the new WWYD191 Challenge. It is the sun faded by a morning fog in front of our house, on a cold winter morning of 2017. It is your challenge to transform this picture as you want.
See here the reference to the WWYD191 Challenge :
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43396/new-wwyd191-challenge-special-3-1-edition
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Tags
wwyd191
