Previous
Next
Foggy morning by etienne
Photo 443

Foggy morning

This is one of the starting images I am providing for the new WWYD191 Challenge. It is the sun faded by a morning fog in front of our house, on a cold winter morning of 2017. It is your challenge to transform this picture as you want.

See here the reference to the WWYD191 Challenge :
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43396/new-wwyd191-challenge-special-3-1-edition
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise