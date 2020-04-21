Perros-Guirec (1)

Today, I am posting 3 pictures made over the last 3 weeks from almost the same spot but with different heat mist conditions over the sea.



In this first shot, the city of Perros-Guirec is clearly visible at the back of the bay, 10 km as the crow flies. Perros-Guirec is the touristic hotspot of our area, a classic seaside resort developed from the end of the 19th century for rich people from Paris. The population is 7000 hab but is multiplied by 5 in the summer. It has 2 great beaches and it is the main gateway to the famous Pink Granite Coast of Brittany.