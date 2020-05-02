Previous
Next
Stairs abstract by etienne
Photo 470

Stairs abstract

Lit by the sun, with the broken shadow of the ramp. It is photographed upside down, and then duo-tone coloured in order to remove all traces of reality
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
128% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lee ace
An abstract, Definitely. It would difficult to make out had you not explained your processing.
May 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise