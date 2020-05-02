Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 470
Stairs abstract
Lit by the sun, with the broken shadow of the ramp. It is photographed upside down, and then duo-tone coloured in order to remove all traces of reality
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
965
photos
91
followers
79
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
2nd May 2020 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract-32
,
darkroom-duotone
Lee
ace
An abstract, Definitely. It would difficult to make out had you not explained your processing.
May 2nd, 2020
