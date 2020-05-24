Previous
Bunny tails in the wind by etienne
Photo 487

Bunny tails in the wind

This dune plant is traditionally considered as a photographer's challenge, as it moves with a large amplitude in the slightest breeze.
24th May 2020

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous capture.
May 25th, 2020  
