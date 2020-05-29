Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 494
Master of balance
One of our neighbours uses a foil under his kite surf board, just as large transoceanic race sailboats do in order to fly over water. He gets incredible speeds, but at the cost of outstanding balance skills.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
0
0
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
990
photos
94
followers
79
following
135% complete
View this month »
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
13th August 2019 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
