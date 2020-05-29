Previous
Next
Master of balance by etienne
Photo 494

Master of balance

One of our neighbours uses a foil under his kite surf board, just as large transoceanic race sailboats do in order to fly over water. He gets incredible speeds, but at the cost of outstanding balance skills.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise