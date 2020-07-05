Sign up
Photo 534
Waiting for a boat to come
A mooring bollard, but the river is dried up
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
1
0
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details
7
7
1
1
365
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
24th June 2020 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eotb-121
Monique
ace
Beautiful abstract
July 5th, 2020
