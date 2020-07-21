Sign up
Sunset behind a dark cloud
The dark diagonal is a dark cloud that was strangely following an almost perfect straight line. A few hours later on that same night, the clouds were gone and the Neowise comet became perfectly visible with the naked eye.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
0
0
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
1101
photos
95
followers
68
following
151% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
18th July 2020 9:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
