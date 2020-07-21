Previous
Sunset behind a dark cloud by etienne
Sunset behind a dark cloud

The dark diagonal is a dark cloud that was strangely following an almost perfect straight line. A few hours later on that same night, the clouds were gone and the Neowise comet became perfectly visible with the naked eye.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
