Previous
Next
Concert in the rocks by etienne
Photo 557

Concert in the rocks

All indoor summer concerts have been cancelled. This small one has been moved to a rocky area along the beach, a windy place where distanciation is easy. The band is sitting to the left of the center of the picture.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise