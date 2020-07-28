Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 557
Concert in the rocks
All indoor summer concerts have been cancelled. This small one has been moved to a rocky area along the beach, a windy place where distanciation is easy. The band is sitting to the left of the center of the picture.
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
0
0
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1107
photos
96
followers
68
following
152% complete
View this month »
551
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
24th July 2020 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
