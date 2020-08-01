Previous
Layers by etienne
Photo 561

Layers

Trying to capture in one shot the multiple layers of this landscape
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nicely done. There are a lot of layers. I like the low pov. Aren’t you going to do the abstract month? Your cantaloupe inspired my photo for today.
August 1st, 2020  
