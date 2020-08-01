Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 561
Layers
Trying to capture in one shot the multiple layers of this landscape
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1115
photos
97
followers
68
following
153% complete
View this month »
554
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
Latest from all albums
231
320
559
232
321
560
322
561
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
29th July 2020 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Nicely done. There are a lot of layers. I like the low pov. Aren’t you going to do the abstract month? Your cantaloupe inspired my photo for today.
August 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close