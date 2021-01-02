Sign up
Hope (2)
Here is another symbolic rainbow to inaugurate the new year. While the beach foreground is darkened by the shadow of a passing cloud, the shallow footprints lead to a brighter future at sea.
2nd January 2021
365
COOLPIX S8200
13th December 2020 11:59am
