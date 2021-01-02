Previous
Hope (2) by etienne
Photo 605

Hope (2)

Here is another symbolic rainbow to inaugurate the new year. While the beach foreground is darkened by the shadow of a passing cloud, the shallow footprints lead to a brighter future at sea.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
