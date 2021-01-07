Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 610
Mooring ring
There are no boats at quay during the winter.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
0
0
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1196
photos
94
followers
69
following
167% complete
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
610
347
607
348
608
349
609
350
610
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
25th December 2020 12:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
eotb-127
365 Project
