Photo 622
First time I see a white horse on the beach.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
1221
photos
96
followers
69
following
Monique
ace
Love the effect of the ‘rays’ ; it enhances the movement of the horse
January 19th, 2021
