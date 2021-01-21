Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 624
The vegetable garden in January
There are still a lot of vegetables. Here are a few samples : golden bowl turnip, scarole lettuce, carrots, celeriac, lamb's lettuce.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
1
1
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
John Falconer
ace
Looks great. Nice collage too.
January 21st, 2021
