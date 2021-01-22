Sign up
Photo 625
Out of the wave
Waves that are regular but low mean that body boards are out. Surfing is allowed again for now. It was prohibited during the previous tighter lockdowns.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
1227
photos
98
followers
70
following
171% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
20th January 2021 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Oh wow - great capture!
January 22nd, 2021
