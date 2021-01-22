Previous
Out of the wave by etienne
Photo 625

Out of the wave

Waves that are regular but low mean that body boards are out. Surfing is allowed again for now. It was prohibited during the previous tighter lockdowns.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh wow - great capture!
January 22nd, 2021  
