Yesterday afternoon by etienne
Photo 626

Yesterday afternoon

The rainbow appeared just when I arrived at the beach. By the time I had made this shot, it was already gone.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Etienne

Kate ace
Nice composition
January 23rd, 2021  
Gillian ace
Gorgeous scene, Etienne! Instant fav!
January 23rd, 2021  
KV ace
So lovely... amazing sky and the rainbow is fantastic.
January 23rd, 2021  
