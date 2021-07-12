Previous
Sunset July 5th @ 9.25 pm by etienne
Sunset July 5th @ 9.25 pm

The sun is hidden behind the clouds on the left
12th July 2021

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Lesley ace
Stunning sunset. So beautiful.
July 13th, 2021  
