Photo 794
Sunset July 5th @ 9.25 pm
The sun is hidden behind the clouds on the left
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
1
1
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1466
photos
112
followers
58
following
217% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
5th July 2021 9:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape-40
Lesley
ace
Stunning sunset. So beautiful.
July 13th, 2021
