Photo 796
Sunset July 12th @ 10.28 pm
On the right side of the picture, you can see the spot where the sun has just disappeared below the horizon. This shot provides the broader landscape view of my abstract post of yesterday.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Etienne
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
1468
photos
112
followers
58
following
789
790
791
792
793
794
795
796
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
12th July 2021 10:28pm
