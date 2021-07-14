Previous
Sunset July 12th @ 10.28 pm by etienne
Photo 796

Sunset July 12th @ 10.28 pm

On the right side of the picture, you can see the spot where the sun has just disappeared below the horizon. This shot provides the broader landscape view of my abstract post of yesterday.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
