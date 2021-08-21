Previous
Sailboats in the sky by etienne
Photo 821

Sailboats in the sky

The darker area upfront is also the sea water, but there is wind blowing over the surface over there. Notice how sharp the separation appears between the windy and the not windy areas of the sea.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
