Mackerels by etienne
Not two mackerels have the same pattern, like tigers and zebras. You can distinguish the detail of the tiny scales in this close up (you do not notice them when you get the regular view of the fish).
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
