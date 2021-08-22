Sign up
Photo 822
Mackerels
Not two mackerels have the same pattern, like tigers and zebras. You can distinguish the detail of the tiny scales in this close up (you do not notice them when you get the regular view of the fish).
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
815
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
macro-animalbits
