A self service book box

Not sure if you have this kind of private initiative in your country. Here is a pic-nic area overlooking the sea, and someone has built and installed an open cabinet protected from the main winds, where anyone can bring a book he/she wants to make available to others. Anyone else is welcome to read it there, or to take it back home, provisionally or forever. It is totally informal, there is no registration of any kind and no fee. We have several boxes like this in most villages, in places like sport halls or in front of the village store, and it works very well, with a lot of book circulation and very little vandalism. This comes on top of the public libraries.