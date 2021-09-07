Previous
A self service book box by etienne
Photo 837

A self service book box

Not sure if you have this kind of private initiative in your country. Here is a pic-nic area overlooking the sea, and someone has built and installed an open cabinet protected from the main winds, where anyone can bring a book he/she wants to make available to others. Anyone else is welcome to read it there, or to take it back home, provisionally or forever. It is totally informal, there is no registration of any kind and no fee. We have several boxes like this in most villages, in places like sport halls or in front of the village store, and it works very well, with a lot of book circulation and very little vandalism. This comes on top of the public libraries.
7th September 2021

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Corinne
Yes we have this in Switzerland too , with books and also with kids toys.
I love the idea and use it a lot : as a big reader I use to put my books in those cabins, and my daughters use to take a lot of books from there.
It made me smile to see the sign “don’t pee” on the box 😂…
September 7th, 2021  
