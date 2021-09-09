The Chapel of Kermouster

This small chapel is located in a very small fisherman village off the beaten path. It was built in the 13th century and remodelled until the 18th century. Hanging inside it is the oldest boat ex-voto preserved in France, dating from the 17th century. Boat ex-votos are three feet long home-made models, which are very accurate reproductions of actual sailboats. They were hanged in the choir or in the nave, in order to ask for the protection of the Lord before a dangerous fishing campaign in remote seas, around New Found Land for example.