Gooseberry by etienne
Photo 1021

Gooseberry

Lots of pink flowers in the garden right now
19th March 2022

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
279% complete

Monique ace
Ahhh, so beautiful
March 19th, 2022  
