Photo 1044
Inside the iris
I have kept this splendid flower in my garden for more than 20 years, as a souvenir from a former place where I lived.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
30th April 2022 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
