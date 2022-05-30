Previous
May in the woods : wild garlic by etienne
May in the woods : wild garlic

I prefer it in pestos than in soups, since it looses a lot of its taste when cooked.
Etienne

I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
