Photo 1054
The ghost breakaway
If you look carefully, you can see the peloton further in the back, as the multiple exposure is only impacting the first runners passing just in front of me. This is the Tour de Bretagne professional cycling race passing through our village.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
0
0
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
1st May 2022 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
