Snow pea

This is the flower that comes before the snow pea pod. Compared to snow peas, the pod of regular peas has an additional skin layer. That layer makes the pod of regular peas difficult to eat. On the other end, that layer plays a role in the reproduction of the plant : it will get twisted when it dessicates, therefore forcing the pod to open up and to spread the peas over the ground. For snow peas : the pod remains closed and the peas stay trapped inside, so the plant does not reproduce easily without the help of man.
