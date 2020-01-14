Sign up
Storm through the window
Having just read the material referred in the introduction of the technical challenge (home made filters), I tried to capture the storm mood by shooting the wild waves and the balcony railing through the rain battered glass.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
725
photos
75
followers
68
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Alternates-2
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
13th January 2020 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
technique101
