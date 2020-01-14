Previous
Next
Storm through the window by etienne
143 / 365

Storm through the window

Having just read the material referred in the introduction of the technical challenge (home made filters), I tried to capture the storm mood by shooting the wild waves and the balcony railing through the rain battered glass.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise