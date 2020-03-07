Previous
The fresh green of spring – trying the archeologists technique by etienne
197 / 365

The fresh green of spring – trying the archeologists technique

I have tried to use selective colouring over different tones of green in order to highlight the places where the new vegetation of the spring is starting to appear first. It is basically the technique used by archeologists in order to highlight the location of ancient walls and settlements through colour variations in the vegetation.

Here is a typical result that I get. The greener areas correspond to the new growth of moss in the dunes, which is clearly visible when you have a close look at the plants. The denser the new moss, the denser the green colour. On the other end, all the bushes and cow meadows in the background remain mainly grey for the moment, showing no visible sight of new growth yet.
Etienne

