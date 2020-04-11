Previous
Wild garlic in the orchard by etienne
206 / 365

Wild garlic in the orchard

11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details

This looks like a field of lilies... I've never seen wild garlic. Thanks for sharing such an awesome picture.
April 11th, 2020  
What a beautiful display
April 11th, 2020  
