Hail going away by etienne
237 / 365

Hail going away

We rarely get snow around here, but we get several hail showers a day during the colder periods as of now. In the middle of the image, you can recognize the "Lion's Head" rock from my other post of today.
5th January 2021

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Superb capture of the storm. Glad to see the showers are brief enough for people still to get out and about.
January 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
