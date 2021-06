The publicity cavalcade of the Tour de France (3)

This is the van from an organic salad oil brand. There is a lot of attention now in order to avoid creating any environmental pollution after the passage of the publicity fleet. Even if the vans are driving fast, all freebees are thrown individually towards dedicated persons that will make a sign that they will take care of it and not leave it on the ground. The young lady in the van is just throwing a gift that will litterally land on my feet two seconds later.