Clonakilty Emmet Square : a pretty place and an interesting hoax

The Georgian style houses of Emmet Square were laid out around 1800 in order to accommodate the wealthy linen merchants of Clonakilty.



I recently discovered by accident that there is a hoax going on here. Visitors and scholar tours come from all Ireland to visit the childhood house of the Irish Independence local hero Michael Collins. It is house n°7, the grey house mostly hidden by a tree at the extreme left of the picture. A few years ago, this house has been transformed into a large museum called “Michael Collins House”.



Now, here comes the interesting part. In 2014, an historian discovered in the land registers that Michael Collins never lived in this house, contrarily to the traditional belief. He actually lived in house n°13, the grey house with a red door on the right of the picture. Nobody knows exactly how the error was initially made, and was never questioned for a long time afterwards.



It was very embarrassing, and therefore, the information has been kept low profile since then : nobody wants to explain that large public funds have been spent on the wrong house and that crowds of pilgrims are being shown the wrong place ; moreover, the private owners of n°13 do not want to be bothered by visitors and photographers.



So, the official information has been kept unchanged : except for a couple of historians, everyone still believes that Michael Collins has been living in n°7.

